LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scores of Cinncinati Bengals fans arrived at LAX on Thursday, a few days before their hometown team faces off against the local Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

“I think most of Cincinnati is coming down, so get ready L.A.,” said traveler Travis Thomas.

Thomas came in the first wave of the 33 specially added nonstop flights from Cincinnati, some filled with excited Bengals fans ready to watch their team suit up in SoFi Stadium.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime,” said Marcia Kornau. “We’re really excited. It’s a bucket list we’re checking it off.”

This is the first time in 33 years the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl and some of the fans are just here to enjoy the moment.

“I’m only 21 so he’s been waiting a little longer than I have but needless to say I have been waiting a decent amount of time to even watch them win a playoff (game) so to see them go to the Super Bowl is pretty solid,” said Bengals fan Jake Burns.

Even though his team was in the Super Bowl, Jake’s brother Michael Burns was just happy to be in Los Angeles and ready to have a good time.

“We’re just here kind of tailgating,” said Michael. “We don’t even have Super Bowl Tickets. We’re just here for the party.”

The last time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl was in 1989 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals lost in a heartbreaking fashion when Hall of Famer quarterback Joe Montana dashed their dreams with a touchdown to wide receiver John Taylor with just half a minute left putting the 49ers ahead 20-16.

Some fans, like Lisa Vogel, remember this heartbreaking loss, mainly because she was in the stadium on that fateful day in 1989. That was a memory she held dear in her heart because it was the last Super Bowl her father ever saw the Bengals play in.

“My dad just passed in December so it’s a big deal,” she said. “And I actually have his ashes with me so he’s here with me, too”