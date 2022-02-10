RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Four football players from the California School for the Deaf in Riverside will be on the field as honored guests during the coin toss for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, it was announced Thursday.
Trevin Adams, Christian Jimenez, Jory Valencia and Enos Zornoza were invited by the National Football League to stand with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals captains in recognition of CSDR’s stellar season.
The Cubs went 12-1 last fall, with the only loss coming to Faith Baptist of Canoga Park in the Southern Section 8-man Division 2 final.READ MORE: Super Bowl: Bengals Fans Invade Los Angeles Ahead Of Big Game
Adams, Jimenez, Valencia and Zornoza will be wearing their jerseys when they take the field to participate in the coin toss.
The NFL has named the boys honorary captains as part of the outing.
According to league officials, the players were selected as part of a celebration of Americans who defy stereotypes. There will also be deaf artists performing in the halftime show, officials said.
