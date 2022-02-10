LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It felt like summer in February across the Southland Thursday as temperatures heated up and were expected to last through Sunday’s Super Bowl.
"Sunny, warm and windy today with near-record high maximum temperatures," according to the National Weather Service. "It will remain warm through Sunday with some morning canyon breezes. Much cooler Monday and then cloudier cooler with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday."
The heat was accompanied by strong Santa Ana winds which lead to multiple brush fires erupting.
In Laguna Beach, the Emerald Fire, which was first reported at 4:09 a.m., forced hundreds of evacuations.
By Thursday afternoon, the Sycamore Fire burning in Whittier quickly burned at least two homes.
Wind advisories were in place until 4 p.m. in the Los Angeles County and Santa Monica mountains, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys and the coastal region stretching into downtown Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, a heat advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. Sunday for the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and the coastal area. All the affected areas could see temperatures into the 90s.