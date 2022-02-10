FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Authorities were called to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in Fullerton Thursday evening.
One person, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another, a woman, was transported for wound sustained, though she is said to be in stable condition.
The incident was reported at around 10:20 p.m. on East Wilshire Avenue.
Suspect information was not readily available, though they were considered to be at large.
Authorities did relay that the shooting was not believed to be gang-related.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.