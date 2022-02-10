NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — At least two people were stabbed in North Hollywood at a cigar lounge on Thursday.
Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, though authorities were dispatched to the scene at around 4:00 p.m., on Oxnard Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
Three people, all reported to be in serious condition, were transported to a local hospital after Los Angles Fire Department crews were called to the scene.
According to an initial report from LAFD, at least two of the people transported were victims in the stabbing.
There was no suspect information immediately available, but LAPD officers were investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.