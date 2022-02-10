WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — As temperatures heat up, mosquitoes are descending on the San Gabriel Valley and officials are warning residents to take precautions against getting West Nile virus.
“Mosquito trap data from the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District shows the average mosquito activity this week is 517.83% higher compared to the same week as last year,” the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District said Thursday.READ MORE: Super Bowl Street Closures In Inglewood Start Thursday
The SGVMVCD urged people to take the following precautions:
- tip out stagnant water weekly. Mosquitoes use stagnant water to lay their eggs, and their larvae will grow in the water in about a week;
- thrown out unused containers, as containers left outside can collect stagnant water;
- use mosquito repellent — and pick a brand that contains oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, IR3535 or DEET.
SGVMVCD spokesman Levy Sun said the best way to avoid being bitten is to use mosquito repellent.
“Mosquitoes will exist to some degree in our city environments, but we can prevent them from biting us,” Sun said.READ MORE: Doctors, Nurses Exhausted As Omicron Surge Continues In The Inland Empire
According to SGVMVCD, West Nile virus is the most pervasive mosquito-borne disease in Los Angeles County.
Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or a skin rash. The symptoms can last for several days to months.
Seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk of severe illness while people over 50 and those with chronic health problems are at higher risk.MORE NEWS: Super Bowl: 'Taste Of Inglewood' Kicks Off Thursday As Part Of The 'Big Game Festival'
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)