LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by a deputy in Lake Forest Thursday, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the 24000 block of Calle Vecinidad after deputies responded to a call of a traffic collision just before midnight. Authorities say a dark-colored truck was reported to have hit several parked cars on the street, and the driver was refusing to come out of the car.
Deputies who arrived first on the scene found a man locked in a dark-colored truck with a knife who first refused to talk to them or get out. An almost-three hour standoff ensued in which deputies continued to talk to the man via cell phone.
At about 2:45 a.m., the man got out of the vehicle with the knife and charged at deputies, who opened fire, authorities said, and a knife believed to belong to the man was recovered at the scene.
The man was hit several times and taken to a hospital. He has undergone surgery, and authorities say his condition is not known as this time.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will handle the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting. Sheriff’s officials say deputies in Lake Forest are equipped with body-worn cameras, and footage from the shooting will be released in accordance with the law.