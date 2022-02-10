LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man has been arrested in the murder of his own 10-month-old son, Long Beach police said Thursday.
Jeremy Wade, 23, was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $2 million bail.READ MORE: Massive Brush Fire Sparks In Laguna Beach, Hundreds Evacuate
Long Beach police say they were called to a hotel in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to check on a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived, they found that the incident also involved the murder of a male infant, according to Long Beach police.
A woman at the hotel told officers she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified later as Wade, and that he and her baby were asleep in a nearby hotel room. When officers found Wade and the baby, 10-month-old Isiah Gaston, the child was found to be unresponsive. The officers tried to give the baby CPR until Long Beach firefighters arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.READ MORE: Drone Reported Flying Dangerously Close To Commercial Airliner East Of LAX
Little Isiah died of his injuries at the hospital. Homicide detectives found evidence that Wade “caused serious bodily injury” to Isiah which resulted in the child’s death, police said.
Detectives say they plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.MORE NEWS: Family Targeted In Jan. Burglary Asking For Help In Recovering Priceless Family Photos, Heirlooms
Anyone with information about Wade or the child’s death can contact Homicide detectives Eric Thai or Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244.