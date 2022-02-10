LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A black bear who called the Los Angeles Zoo home for nearly a quarter-century has died.
Ranger was euthanized Wednesday due to “declining health and decreased quality of life,” the zoo reports.
Ranger came to the L.A. Zoo in 1997 after being rescued from the Minnesota wilderness as an orphan cub. He couldn’t be introduced back into the wild because he had grown accustomed to human interaction, the zoo said.
“Ranger touched the lives of every animal keeper, volunteer, and docent who worked with him over the last 25 years,” said Beth Schaefer, director of animal programs at the L.A. Zoo, in a statement. “Part of the reason why zoos exist is to help create a strong connection to the wildlife that lives around us, and Ranger was the best ambassador for his species in that way. When you would walk around Tiger Plaza, it was impossible to not see groups of people of all ages stopping to observe Ranger basking in the warm sun, eating berries, or just lounging in his habitat. The L.A. Zoo will not be the same without him.”