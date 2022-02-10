LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian-director Judd Apatow will host the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards show on March 12, the DGA announced Thursday.
The event will mark the third time Apatow has hosted the award show — He also hosted in 2018 and 2020.
The show will be held in-person the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am so excited to host again as part of my ONGOING campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award,” he said in the announcement released by the DGA.
Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh and Paul Thomas Anderson — who all snagged best-director Oscar nods earlier this week — are among the nominees for outstanding direction of a feature film.
