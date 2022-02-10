COLTON (CBSLA) — Exhausted, overworked and desperate for help, healthcare workers at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton are running on fumes as their hospital continues to get flooded with COVID patients.

“Compassion fatigue is a very real thing in healthcare today,” said emergency medicine director Dr. Rodney Borger.

While other parts of the region pass through the Omicron peak, hospitals in the Inland Empire are still packed with patients. Borger believes it is because of the region’s low vaccination numbers.

“The hospitals today are packed full,” he said.

In Los Angeles Orange and Ventura counties fully vaccinated individuals account for more than 70% of the population, however, vaccination rates in Riverside and San Bernardino are much lower hovering near 60% and 56%, respectively.

“We’ve been doing better with the vulnerable population than the general population, but it’s still very challenging,” said Borger.

As of Thursday, 35 patients are being treated for COVID at Borger’s hospital, spreading nurses thin. However, the healthcare staff is getting help from all over the country.

“Currently, we have about 50 state registry contracted workers who are coming all over the country that are helping us staff our hospital,” said Borger.

SB County recently approved double time and adopted an in-house registry program to help nurses from burning out. Arrowhead and Borger are desperately awaiting the incoming assistance as their hospital, much like other medical facilities, are short-staffed by about 15%.

“There are many more people who want to go to nursing school than nursing school slots. And there is a huge shortage,” said Borger.

Despite the help, Borger continues to encourage residents to take their health into their own hands and to get their booster shots.

“People need to make sure you’re immunized and boosted. It really does decrease your likelihood of getting admitted to the hospital,” he said.