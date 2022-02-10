ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — In another small step back to normalcy, Disneyland is bringing back its parking tram this month.
Disneyland's tram service will start up again on Feb. 23 to bring visitors from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the main entrance esplanade between Disneyland and the California Adventure parks.
When Disneyland reopened amid the pandemic, it did so at reduced capacity and restricted visitors to California residents only, so there were fewer visitors to shuttle from the parking structures to the park’s entrances. Since then, capacity restrictions have been lifted, admission was opened to non-Californians, and the park has done away with temperature checks, social distancing, and mask requirements.
A reservation system for admission, however, remains in place.
For visitors who visit between now and Feb. 23, guests can continue to use the dedicated walkway from the parking structures, Disneyland officials said. When the trams return, guests who want to walk can use the pedestrian bridge over Magic Way to get to the parks.