LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers capped off a successful trade deadline on Thursday, when they shipped big man Serge Ibaka to the the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a four-team trade that involved the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons.

The trade in full is as follows:

Clippers receive:

Rodney Hood, SF from Milwaukee

Semi Ojeleye, PF/SF from Milwaukee

Draft rights for Vanja Marinković, G from Sacramento

Bucks receive:

Serge Ibaka, PF/C from Los Angeles

Two future 2nd Round picks

Cash, from Los Angeles

Kings receive:

Donte DiVincenzo, SG from Milwaukee

Trey Lyles, PF/C from Detroit

Josh Jackson, SG/SF from Detroit

Draft rights for David Michineau, G from Los Angeles

Pistons receive:

Marvin Bagley Jr., PF/C from Sacramento

The move was reported about three hours prior to the NBA Trade Deadline, which was noon Pacific Standard Time.

Ibaka’s time with Los Angeles was plagued by injury after he signed a two-year, $19 million deal in 2020, fresh off of a NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors. He had previously exercised his $9.6 million player option for the 2021-2022 season, and due to the trade, the Clippers have earned a trade exception in the same total, which they can use during the offseason and free agency.

The move saves the franchise nearly $30 million luxury tax payments as well, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN, who also noted that the Clippers will be responsible for the 15% portion that Ibaka is due via a trade bonus in his contract.

While with the Clippers, Ibaka averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 76 games played.

In return, both Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye are headed to the Southland. Hood and Ojeleye played together, not just with the Bucks, but with Duke during their college basketball days.

Hood began the 2021 season with a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract. Thus far he’s averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.9 minutes played per 39 appearances this season. He was drafted 23rd overall in 2014 by the Utah Jazz, and since then he’s spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.

Ojeleye is also signed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal, which is set to expire come the offseason. Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Ojeleye was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. This season he’s averaged 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per 15.4 minutes played in just 20 games.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue detailed that he was excited to start using some smaller lineups, after clearing up a crowded big man rotation that previously consisted of Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, newly-acquired Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., and Isaiah Hartenstein.

With both roster spots set to open following the conclusion of the season, the Clippers will have some fiscal freedom to construct their ideal roster, revolving around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who should both be fully-capable of returning from injury.

This was the second move the Clippers made as they continue to improve their roster as the season heads down the stretch, after receiving Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Trail Blazers on Feb. 4.