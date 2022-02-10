LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of counterfeit Super Bowl-related merchandise seized from vendors from all over Southern California is worth an estimated $97.8 million, federal authorities said Thursday.

Operation Team Player – an effort involving several federal agencies, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the NFL – has been cracking down all year on the illegal importation of counterfeit sports apparel and merchandise.

The joint task force has been scouring online marketplaces, local flea markets such as the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet, and Santee Alley in Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District, looking for fake jerseys, hats, rings, T-shirts, jackets, tickets, souvenirs, and other sports-related memorabilia in the weeks up to the Super Bowl.

Those looking for bargains at Los Angeles’ popular Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet were getting hoodwinked by a few vendors hocking counterfeit #SBLVI gear until the @HSILosAngeles and @IPRCenter team intervened. pic.twitter.com/R79SgQlgrG — Homeland Security Investigations (@HSI_HQ) February 9, 2022

More than 267,511 fake sports items, worth an estimated $97.8 million, have been seized during this year’s Operation Team Player, officials said.

Criminals exploit fan enthusiasm during major sporting events by selling fake merch. @HSI_HQ & @CBP got a chance to give @acaldwellwsj a behind-the-scenes look into a counterfeit goods enforcement operation in our effort to protect public heath & safety ahead of #SuperBowl . pic.twitter.com/ilCgBghyla — National IPR Center (@IPRCenter) February 8, 2022

The value of year’s seizures have more than doubled compared to last year, when Operation Team Player collected $45 million worth of counterfeit sports gear. Federal authorities say the global pandemic pushed much of the counterfeit business online, forcing them to focus their efforts on commercial websites illegally selling and distributing fake goods online.

“Although the scale of global intellectual property theft and intellectual property rights violations have increased with the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms, law enforcement efforts have remained laser focused on disrupting supply chains to stop the flow of illicit goods into the United States,” Steve Francis, acting executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.