SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A woman was seriously injured after a fire broke out at an apartment in Sun Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Around 5:05 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department units responded to reports of a fire in the top unit of a three-story apartment building on the 7200 block of Lankershim Blvd.
Firefighters ripped the roof off of the corner unit and were able to prevent the fire from spreading. It was fully extinguished by 5:26 p.m.
The woman was taken to a hospital in “at least” serious condition with burn injuries, the LAFD said. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
