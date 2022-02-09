LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Demolition began Wednesday on the long-vacant San Pedro Courthouse to make way for a new, mixed-use housing development.
Construction workers, city officials, and other onlookers in hard hats were on hand as a construction crane was set loose on the upper floors of the building, as water was sprayed to help keep the dust down from the half-century-old courthouse at 505 S. Centre St. in San Pedro.
The building will be replaced by an eight-story development that will include 300 apartments with 60 affordable units, and retail space on the ground floor.
"This is a project that we have been looking forward to for a long time," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. "This project is in the heart of our downtown, so it was important that we got this right. We are building apartments that people can afford, bringing more people to downtown, and building a space everyone can enjoy."
Demolition of the courthouse is expected to take up to 50 days, and construction on the development is set to begin in the fall.