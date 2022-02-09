VENICE (CBSLA) — A tourist from out of state was shot in the leg during a robbery in Venice on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at around 1:45 p.m. the male victim and a woman were walking down the sidewalk near Dell Avenue and Washington Boulevard when they were approached by three to four male suspects ranging from 20-30 years old. One of the suspects demanded the victim hand over his "high-end jewelry" before shooting him in the leg. Police said the suspects fled in a newer white sedan north on Dell Avenue.
The man was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
LAPD is currently investigating the incident.
