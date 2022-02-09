INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – As more Super Bowl visitors hit the city, Inglewood business owners are feeling the excitement themselves.

“Foot traffic has been incredible, yeah, definitely, for the Super Bowl, a lot of people flying in. It’s been awesome,” said Brandon Furman at the barbershop Gettin’ Faded.

From haircuts to The Sweet Red Peach, local favorites within eyesight of SoFi Stadium are calling the game a sweet success.

“Yes, oh my gosh, and it’s been a blessing, like, we are so thankful every time the door opens,” said Karolyn Plummer owner of The Sweet Red Peach Custom Cakes.

Plummer had a line out the door as she said foot traffic for her sweet treats has doubled and special orders had to be cut off last week.

“Events for the Rams. Did something for the Chargers today. We’re doing something for the NFL Network. So, we have our hands full,” she said.

Around the corner on Market Street, however, the story flips.

“I was hoping to get an influx of people, but this week, so far, it’s been really slow,” said Linda Credit.

Credit owns the Rusty Pot and her restaurant is far from a greasy spoon.

“…the overload breakfast sandwich, but we also have chicken and waffles. We have bacon and eggs. We do catfish. We do shrimp and grits,” Credit said.

She said she was a little disappointed when Market Street closed so setup for the Taste of Inglewood, which starts Thursday, can get underway.

“The street is blocked off. It’s just a terrific mess right about now,” said Credit.

Though things are a little slow for at the moment, the Rusty Pot is banking on business picking up by this weekend.

“We are stocking up. We got more food and we are going to be more prepped because I think there is going to be vast difference come Saturday and Sunday,” Credit said.

Although businesses next to the stadium aren’t expecting as much foot traffic on Sunday, The Sweet Red Peach has a plan for that too.

“We’re actually going to put a table outside, in front. So, I’m going to sell them on street corner like the old days,” said Plummer.

Business owners in the are doing whatever they can to make sure the thousands of fans flocking to SoFi don’t just fly by, but leave a little dough behind as well.