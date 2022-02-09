DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officers from both the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Pursuit began at around 9:05 p.m., before the suspect led authorities through Downtown Los Angeles via the southbound 110 Freeway, before traveling via several different Southland highways and surface streets through Eagle Rock and Glendale.
The vehicle in question was a white Toyota Prius, that supposedly crashed into another vehicle while fleeing from authorities, but continued driving.
With Sky9 Chopper overhead, the vehicle could be seen hurtling down the freeway with no headlights on, driving through stoplights and swerving around traffic as they evaded law enforcement vehicles.
After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle at around 9:35 p.m., after driving into a dead end in the area of Glenoaks Boulevard and Scholl Canyon Road in Glendale, where he was promptly taken into custody.