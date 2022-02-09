LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High temperatures warmed up parts of the Southland Wednesday, beginning a mini-heatwave expected to continue through Sunday’s Super Bowl.
A heat advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the L.A. County coast, including downtown Los Angeles, along with the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and Orange County inland and coastal areas.
Temperatures were expected to reach up to 90 degrees in some areas.
Meanwhile, a wind advisory that was in effect for the San Fernando Valley and local mountains expired at noon but higher winds were expected to kick up again by Wednesday night.
Another wind advisory will take effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue to 4 p.m. Thursday for the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
In the coastal area, a wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
By Wednesday morning, temperatures were already 20 or more degrees warmer than they the day prior.
“A warming trend will continue across the region as high pressure aloft builds in and a persistent offshore flow continues through the weekend,” according to the National Weather Service. “Near record high temperatures are possible during the peak of the heat today (Wednesday) through Friday.”
The current forecast for Sunday's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium calls for temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
