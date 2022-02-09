ORANGE (CBSLA) — After a massive oil spill blanketed much of the Huntington Beach coast, an Orange County State Senator is calling for the permanent end of offshore oil drilling.

“Enough is enough,” said State Senator Dave Min. “As I learned more about what was going on with these off-shore oil rigs, the more determined I became to end it.”

Min’s proposed ban would end all offshore oil production off California’s coasts starting in 2024. According to the senator’s office, there are 11 leases and three active oil rigs in state-controlled waters. He believes the aging structures pose an environmental risk.

“These oil rigs, these leases have been around for decades, the 1960s and 1970s,” said Min. “At this point, all the major oil corporations have abandoned it. They’ve given it over to these thinly capitalized companies that have no incentive to invest in infrastructure. We’re going to face having a lot more of these types of oil spills.”

However, some believe that the potential ban on offshore drilling will make people more dependent on foreign energy sources.

“Any ban or mandate like this, means we have to import more energy from foreign sources,” said the Western States Petroleum Association spokesperson Kevin Slagle.

The WSPA represents one of the companies that own offshore drilling operations. They claim that not only will many jobs be eliminated but the companies will be on the hook for the equipment they can no longer use.

“This bill is concerning because it sets up the potential for a big takings claim by eliminating leases and existing equipment,” Slagle added.

Min said that WSPA would be compensated for the lost revenue.

“I don’t think that money is going to be as significant as they’re making it out to be,” he said. “And here’s why: the amount of oil revenue left in the leases is not that much.”

The State Building and Constructions Trades Council, the union that represents oil workers said in a statement that transporting oil into California would increase carbon emissions while the tankers just stay idle at the already packed ports.

“There’s a constant drumbeat to cease oil and gas production in California with no corresponding responsible plan to power our state,” the union added.

Min said he plans to find jobs for the dozens of workers who would lose their job because of the bill. He added that only three platforms in state waters would be impacted. California only controls the waters three nautical miles off the coast, past that are federally controlled waters.