LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the Vermont Square area on Wednesday.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene at around 4 p.m. after the incident was reported, and when they arrived on scene they found that one of the people involved had died at the scene on South Figueroa Street near the 110 Freeway.
The other person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, though it was not immediately clear whether it was the driver of the vehicle or the person riding the motorcycle.
The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Investigators are working to determine a cause in the collision.
Both sides of Figueroa Street were closed as a result of the collision, with no timetable for when lanes would be reopened to traffic as an investigation continued.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)