LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are in a standoff with a felony suspect who is refusing to get out of his vehicle on Nordhoff Street near the 405 Freeway in North Hills.
A SigAlert was issued for the Nordhoff Street off-ramps to the northbound and southbound 405 Freeways at about 9:20 a.m. due to the standoff. The southbound off-ramp has since been reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The LAPD says the suspect is refusing to get out of a black, 4-door sedan in a parking lot on Nordhoff at Orion. A perimeter has been set up around the scene.
The SigAlert for the northbound 405 Freeway off-ramp to Nordhoff will be closed until at least 12:30 p.m., according to the LAPD.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.