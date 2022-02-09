ORANGE (CBSLA) — Orange County Transportation Authority drivers announced they will go on strike next week on Feb. 15, nearly a year after their last contract expired.
"We understand how critical public transportation is and the vital role our drivers have in serving Orange County," said Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez in a statement. "However, there are three key issues that separate us from an agreement and OCTA refuses to budge on any of them
The collective bargaining agreement between the OCTA and Teamsters Local 952, the union that represents the nearly 600 drivers expired April 30, 2021.
“A strike would hurt the people in Orange County who can least afford to be hurt and we’re doing everything we can to continue talks with the union to reach a deal that benefits our drivers and the public,” said OCTA spokesperson Eric Carpenter before the drivers announced their strike.
The OCTA has yet to release a statement about the announcement of the strike.