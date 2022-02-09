EASTVALE (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded while burglarizing a home in the Riverside County city of Eastvale Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at 9:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Gladiola Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived on scene to find that a neighbor had shot the burglar, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear. The neighbor and the suspect were not identified.