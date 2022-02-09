LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday announced its 12th Governors Awards will now be held on March 25.
The ceremony was originally set to be held on Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City but was postponed on Dec. 22 as COVID cases skyrocketed.
“We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy said in December. “Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.”READ MORE: One Dead, One Injured In Collision Between Vehicle, Motorcycle
Veteran actor Danny Glover is scheduled to receive the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the event, while performers Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann and writer-director-actress Elaine May were set to receive honorary Oscars.
The Oscars are scheduled to be held on March 27.
