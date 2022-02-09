LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to find the killer who shot a 14-year-old boy who was just walking in his Florence-Firestone neighborhood.
READ MORE: Officers In Standoff With Felony Suspect Who Refuses To Get Out Of His Car In North Hills
Otis Rayjon Williams was walking in an alley, on his way to a neighborhood market, at about 8:30 p.m. on July 3, 2020 when he was hit by gunfire south of 98th Street, between Central and Pace avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Chicken Wing Shortage Could Leave Super Bowl Party Menus Short, Or More Expensive
Investigators need help tracking down the suspect vehicle – a newer model, possibly 2015-2018, blue Dodge Challenger. It had one black stripe on the hood between two air scoops, and its roof, trunk, spoiler, and gas cap were black. The car did not have a front license plate.
It was last seen going west on 98th Street, then north on South Central Avenue.MORE NEWS: Four-Alarm Blaze, Explosion Engulfs Commercial Foam Business In Orange
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting can call the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.