HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “Hamilton” will resume at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Wednesday night after cancellations prompted by COVID-19 infections within the production.
During the day Wednesday, roughly 2,600 students and teachers from 28 Los Angeles- area schools will be attending the matinee performance as part of the Hamilton Education Program.READ MORE: Vacant San Pedro Courthouse Demolished To Make Way For New Housing
Another 2,600 students and teachers taking part in the program will attend another performance at a later date.
In December, performances were canceled after a surge of cases occurred “backstage,” according to Broadway in Hollywood, owner of the theater.READ MORE: Help Needed To Find Killer In 2020 Murder Of 14-Year-Old Otis Rayjon Williams
The show’s run is set to end on March 20.
All audience members to wear masks throughout the performance, and they must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Tickets for the remaining shows are available at www.broadwayinhollywood.com/hamiltonla.MORE NEWS: Camp Pendleton Marine Accused In 'Sextortion' Campaign Seeking Out Compromising Photos Of Women, Their Feet
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)