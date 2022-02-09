ORANGE (CBSLA) – There was a massive four-alarm fire and explosion at a commercial foam manufacturing business in the city of Orange in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The blaze was reported at Foamex International, located in the 2000 block of Batavia Street, at 12:30 a.m.

Orange Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a one-story commercial building, with a fire burning in a storage area.

Several nearby agencies were called in to assist, including Anaheim Fire & Rescue, the Orange County Fire Authority and the Fullerton Fire Department.

Footage from a photographer on scene captured an explosion occurring while crews battled the flames. The fire was so large in volume and foam that firefighters were forced to take a defensive position, an Orange Fire captain told CBSLA. Firefighters had to use water towers and large hose lines to attack the flames.

At least one storage area and two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, the fire captain said. Although the bulk of the fire was brought under control, crews were still monitoring for hot spots as of 4:30 a.m.

The business manufactures large foam pieces, the fire captain disclosed. It operates 24 hours a day, and there were employees working at the time of the fire. There was no word of any serious injuries, however.

The employees were moving foam into the building using a type of conveyor belt at the time the fire occurred, the fire captain said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.