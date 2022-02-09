LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large-scale, drive-up COVID-19 testing site opened Wednesday at the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area.
The site, operated by the CDC and the County Departments of Health Services, and Parks and Recreation, will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a minimum of three weeks.READ MORE: Super Bowl: Sunday's Game May Be Warmest In Super Bowl History
“The launch of this site at the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area will bring testing resources directly to the entire San Gabriel Valley, which has experienced a high volume of cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office.READ MORE: Governors Awards To Be Held On March 25 After Being Postponed Due To COVID
“Many residents from this region are essential workers who work in nearby cities of Industry and Irwindale at manufacturing and industrial companies.” according to county Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office.
The site, opened as part of President Joe Biden’s “Increasing Community Access to Testing” program, has a daily capacity to run 1,000 tests.MORE NEWS: 'Full House' Star Bob Saget Died Of Head Trauma, Said Family
Appointments are not required but they can be made by calling 2-1-1 or visiting covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.