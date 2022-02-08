FULLERTON (CBSLA) – An 80-year-old woman was reported missing after last being seen in Fullerton Tuesday.
Margaret Simpson was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of 111 E. Valencia Mesa near St. Jude Hospital, according to the Fullerton Police Department.
Simpson is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is also without required medication, and has expressed a desire to visit Huntington Beach Pier in the past.
Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts was asked to call 911.
