INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, the National Football League coordinated with local state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety is on top of the minds of authorities with the Super Bowl quickly approaching.

“What you will see is hundreds of officers deployed on game day and this week to secure the campus,” said Inglewood Police Department Chief Mark Fronterotta. “And it will be a layered effect of security that will come through all the way as you get to the game.”

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas added that his agency will be monitoring “land, sea, air and cyber environments” to ensure those landscapes are also safe and secure.

Federal authorities have already announced a no-fly zone for drones and additional flight restrictions during the Super Bowl beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 with a one-mile radius no-fly zone around SoFi Stadium for drones. At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday the radius will be extended to 30 miles around the arena.

“The Super Bowl is a no-drone zone and there are temporary flight restrictions in place above and around SoFi stadium on [Feb. 13],” said FBI Special Agent in charge of the Counterterrorism division Amir Ehsaei.

Other federal agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that agency has brought resources from across the country to ensure the safety of attendees and residents.

“The ATF brought in K9’s from all over the country and we’re making sure this is the most safe city in the United States this week and through the Super Bowl,” said ATF spokesperson Ginger Colburn. “They detect explosives and that also includes firearms, ammunition, not just the typical explosives you may think of.”

Federal and local authorities said they will also combat human trafficking and the trafficking of stolen and counterfeit merchandise around SoFi Stadium where many vendors, tourists, and fans will be gathering.

Authorities also asked for the public’s help by speaking up when they find something unusual or suspect.

“We also need the public’s vigilance and that’s why we say ‘If you see something, say something,'” said Mayorkas. “If something unusual strikes you, do not be passive but reach out to law enforcement.”

Officials also warned the community about increased traffic and recommended residents plan ahead for transportation and parking.

“There will be no additional parking available at the stadium so your options are going to include shuttles, Metro or walking,” said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier.