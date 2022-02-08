LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was accused of physically assaulting a woman in Pasadena last year.

According to a charge evaluation worksheet prepared by the District Attorney’s Office, “After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bauer has been on administrative leave since early July when the Pasadena Police Department confirmed it was investigating an allegation that Bauer sexually assaulted a San Diego woman at his home on two separate occasions, on April 21 and May 16.

After hearing three days of graphic testimony last month, a L.A. County Superior Court judge denied the 27-year-old woman’s request for a five-year extension of a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Bauer.

In her testimony, she said the two met online and she drove to his Pasadena home on April 21, where she was abused in the first of two sexual encounters.

During their second sexual encounter on May 16, she claimed Bauer initiated anal sex with her after using her long hair to wrap around her neck and render her unconscious. She said she later noticed blood in the toilet bowl while using the restroom and realized that it had occurred during anal sex, which she had never engaged in before.

The Washington Post also reported last month that Bauer was the subject of a temporary order of protection last year for allegedly physically abusing an Ohio woman and making a death threat toward her. The newspaper said it obtained sealed court records and other documentation in which the woman alleges Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message saying he doesn’t “feel like spending time in jail for killing someone.”

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers in February worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history.

