LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Super Bowl is just five days away, but the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams were digging into a different kind of turf Tuesday, taking part in a community day of service.

The Rams and the NFL’s Green Team volunteered in South Los Angeles Tuesday to freshen up the community gardens at A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit community center located in the 2800 block of South Central Avenue.

Staff and volunteers Tuesday were building vegetable gardens and installing more than 50 garden walls.

“APCH has three gardens around the neighborhood that are going to get clean soil, some new seedling and vegetation,” said Gilbert Radillo with APCH.

In honor of Super Bowl LVI, volunteers were also creating 56 vertical gardens for families in the area who may not be getting enough vegetables and herbs.

“This I think is one of the more unique projects, because not only are we planting the gardens here and installing some really cool garden walls,” said Susan Groh with NFL Green. “We’re also giving those garden walls to families that may not have properties, but they need access to fresh produce.”

The NFL said their goal with projects like this is to make sure that the impact of the Super Bowl lasts beyond one day.

“We’ve been doing this almost 30 years,” Groh said. “So it’s something we just think is the right thing to do.”

The APCH staff said they’re happy to have the help, it feels even more special to have the support from the hometown Rams.

“It’s very serendipitous,” Radillo said. “I think it’s really going to charge up the city to get behind the Rams. And, I mean, we’ll see what happens. But we feel very confident, as a fan.”