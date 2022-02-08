Menu
Latest News
LAPD Officer Fired Over COVID Vaccine Mandate, 7 Terminations Pending
One Los Angeles Police Department officer has been fired for violating the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and termination proceedings are underway for seven others.
University Of California To Pay $243 Million To Settle Allegations Of Sexual Abuse By Former UCLA Gynecologist James Heaps
The settlement announced Tuesday resolves the lawsuits of 203 plaintiffs who allege they were assaulted by Heaps, who was a gynecologist/oncologist for nearly 35 years.
Latest Sports
Super Bowl: NFL Staffers, Volunteers Hold Day Of Service In South LA
The Rams and the NFL's Green Team volunteered in South Los Angeles Tuesday to freshen up the community gardens at A Place Called Home.
Toasty Temperatures Likely For Super Bowl Sunday
Temperatures at kickoff for the big game are forecasted to be in the mid-80s.
Super Bowl Street Closures In Inglewood Start Thursday
The City of Inglewood released a traffic advisory Monday to alert drivers to the impending street closures that will take place ahead of the Super Bowl, which takes place Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
More Chargers
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
Watch Now
Protected: CDC Recommends Hepatitis B Vaccination For All Adults With Diabetes Younger Than 60 Years of Age
February 8, 2022 at 11:29 am
Sponsored By
and Provided By Dynavax
(Getty Images)
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: