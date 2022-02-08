ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Your family’s Disneyland photos could become a historical artifact at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Officials are looking for pictures from all decades for a project showing how the theme park has changed over time.
Candid photographs, posed photos, and even blurry photos are fair game.
The museum is looking for photos of you, your friends, and your families at Disneyland or Walt Disney World and the story of what the photograph and visit mean to you.
“We want to see photographs that show Disney Parks as you experienced them: posing with characters, kids worn out and sleeping, families, couples, individuals, people of all abilities, ethnicities, ages, on rides, eating together, looking at maps—everyday stuff,” the museum wrote on their website. “All decades and time periods, especially as Disney Parks change and evolve over time. We love candid and posed, even fingers on the lens are A-OK. We can crop photos for composition, so don’t hold back on blurry or double-exposed photos.”
For those hoping to see their photos in the Smithsonian, send your photo/s to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with a few sentences about the photo and your Disney Park story.
Include your name and the best way to get in touch with you. Find more information here.