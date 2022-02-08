LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A small earthquake rattled Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
READ MORE: Toasty Temperatures Likely For Super Bowl Sunday
The magnitude-2.7 earthquake struck about a mile west, southwest of Silver Lake and at about a depth of 4 miles at 7:38 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.READ MORE: Rudy Rodriguez Jr. Wanted In Murder Of Palmdale Man Considered Armed And Dangerous
The small quake was felt across Los Angeles, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.MORE NEWS: Orange County Bus Drivers Could Go On Strike Next Week
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.