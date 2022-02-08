PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for the public’s help to find an armed and dangerous murder suspect believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a Palmdale man.
Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., 35, was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as the suspect in the Jan. 21 murder of 34-year-old Frank Fuentes.
Fuentes was shot and killed in the 4100 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale at about 10 a.m. No further details were released about the murder.
Authorities released two images of Fuentes, including a more recent photo taken in 2020 and one taken in 2008. He is described as a 6-foot-, 200-pound Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he recently shaved his beard off and his head bald and may look more like his 2008 photo.
Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location can call the LA County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.