LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pursuit came to an end early Tuesday morning when a Toyota Prius careened into a Los Angeles police patrol vehicle in South L.A.
The crash occurred sometime before 4 a.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and 78th Street.
The driver, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was taken into custody. It’s unclear if he was armed.
There was no word on whether any officers were hurt.
According to police, the pursuit began in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and 43rd Street a little before 3 a.m.
It eventually made its way onto the 101 and 10 freeways. The exact circumstances that sparked the pursuit were unclear.