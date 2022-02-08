Aliso Viejo (CBSLA) – February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and one Orange County nonprofit is holding a fundraising event to help survivors of domestic violence and shed light on local resources available to community members.
Laura’s House, in Aliso Viejo, is putting on its ‘Love Is 2022’ campaign Wednesday, Feb. 9 to end domestic violence. Raised funds will be used to help promote healthy relationships for teens in Orange county. The one-day online event has a goal of raising $100,000.READ MORE: Trevor Bauer Will Not Face Criminal Charges After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault
Laura’s House estimates that well over 250,000 women and children are directly affected by domestic violence in Orange County, making it higher than the national average.READ MORE: 'We're Making Sure This Is The Most Safe City In The United States:' Law Enforcement And NFL Tighten Security For Super Bowl
With offices in North and South Orange County, Laura’s House provides safe refuge and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing intimate partner abuse. The organization provides transitional and emergency housing to survivors of domestic violence in Southern California, among other services.
To reach the 24 Hour Toll-Free Hotline dial: 866-498-1511.MORE NEWS: Orange County Bus Drivers Could Go On Strike Next Week
If you would like to donate to the ‘Love Is’ campaign, go here.