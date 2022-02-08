LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “The Power of the Dog” captured a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture and best director, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday announced its 94th Oscar nominees.

“Dune,” was next with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, followed by “Belfast” and “West Side Story” with seven nods apiece, and “King Richard” with six.

Each of those films also captured nominations for Best Picture.

Rounding out the list of 10 nominees for Best Picture were “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley.”

In major categories, “The Power of the Dog” also garnered Oscar nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both for supporting actor, and Kirsten Dunst for supporting actress.

Nominations were announced during an early-morning live-stream co- hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Besides Campion’s nomination, Best Director nods went to Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Driver My Car,” Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza” and Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story.”

For Actor in a Leading Role, the nominees were Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos,” Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick …BOOM!,” Will Smith in “King Richard” and Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Nominations for Actress in a Leading Role went to Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Last Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

The nominees for Actor in a Supporting role went to Plemons and Smith- McPhee in “The Power of the Dog,” Ciaran Hinds in “Belfast,” Troy Kotsur in “CODA,” and J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos.”

Nominees for Actress in a Supporting role went to Dunst, Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter), Adriana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”).

Oscar nominations were announced in 23 categories in all.

To qualify for Oscar consideration, a film must have either opened between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, and run for seven consecutive days in a theater in Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami or Atlanta. Drive-in theaters are considered qualifying venues.

A film can also qualify if it debuted on a streaming or on-demand service, if it was also made available through the Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days.

A total of 276 feature films have met the criteria, according to the Academy.

The Oscar ceremony is set for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony is expected to have a host again this year, for the first time since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel led the telecast.

The Academy has not yet announced who will host this year’s event.

