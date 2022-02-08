LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s official – Alberto Carvalho’s first day on the job as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District will be Monday.
“We are all very excited to welcome Superintendent Carvalho to the Los Angeles Unified School District next week,” the board said in a statement.
Carvalho comes to Los Angeles from Miami, where he served as superintendent of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system since 2008. He succeeds Austin Beutner, who stepped down in June. The board approved a four-year contract with a base salary of $440,000 per year, along with $50,000 in relocation costs, a vehicle and cell phone provided by the district, a retirement plan, and standard vacation, sick time, and health benefits.
Born in Portugal, Carvalho previously taught physics, chemistry and calculus in Miami and was later an assistant principal at Miami Jackson Senior High School. Last month, he returned to the classroom amid a teacher shortage caused by a surge of COVID-19 infections.