LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles International Airport had to be diverted to Albuquerque Monday night due to some kind of passenger disruption.
AA Flight No. 482 landed at Albuquerque International Sunport at 9:25 p.m. Pacific time following the disruption, American Airlines confirmed.
The circumstances of the disruption which prompted the emergency landing were not confirmed.
According to FlightAware, the plane departed Albuquerque at 10:49 p.m. Pacific time and arrived at LAX at 12:26 a.m.
“We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused to their travel plans,” AA said in a statement.