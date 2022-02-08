LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One Los Angeles Police Department officer has been fired for violating the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and termination proceedings are underway for seven others, LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said Tuesday.
According to Girmala, 10,216 LAPD employees, or 82.9% of the department, are fully vaccinated, .5% are partially vaccinated, and 16.6% are unvaccinated.READ MORE: Gascón Urges Credit Card Companies To Stop Processing Online Payments To Ghost Gun Manufacturers
Additionally, 460 employees have filed for medical exemptions and 1,831 have filed for religious exemptions from the mandate.
Girmala said one person who was not vaccinated was terminated after a board of rights process. Meanwhile, seven other terminations are currently pending.READ MORE: Trevor Bauer Will Not Face Criminal Charges After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault
On Aug. 18, Los Angeles City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti passed the vaccination mandate requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 18 or apply for a religious or medical exemption.
The mandate states that employees who do not comply are able to either resign or retire “all in good standing in lieu of discipline.”
The employees will be eligible to be rehired if they get vaccinated or if the vaccination order is lifted, according to the requirement.MORE NEWS: University Of California To Pay $243 Million To Settle Allegations Of Sexual Abuse By Former UCLA Gynecologist James Heaps
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)