LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the Super Bowl a little less than a week away, celebrities and businesses are hosting numerous pre-game celebrations all over the city in the days leading up to the big game.

The celebrations are all part of the “Super Bowl Experience” which includes a concert series at the newly named Crypto.com Arena. With tickets ranging anywhere from $75 to $900, the Superbowl Music Fest is a three-day music festival beginning Thursday. It will feature the likes of the husband and wife duo Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Friday night, followed by the headliners Miley Cyrus and Green Day Saturday night.

Celebrities such as Shaquille O’Neal will continue his circus-themed music party at the Shrine, Shaq’s Fun House, something that has become a Super Bowl week tradition.

Companies are capitalizing on the influx of influencers, celebrities and tourists traveling to Los Angeles, with companies like TickPick partnering with some events leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

“Great talent,” said TickPick Co-CEO Brett Goldberg. “All you can eat, all you can drink. Reasonable get-in prices of around $400. That will be going on Friday night.”

Maxim magazine is also hosting an upscale soiree called Maxim Electric Nights on Saturday at the City Market L.A.

“You’ll be right next to influencers and celebrities at both of these parties,” said Goldberg. “A bit more expensive of a ticket, more exclusive. A lot more room, so really comfortable. About a $1000 get-in on TickPick.”

With VIP tickets selling at the price of $750, partygoers can attend the Sports Illustrated pre-Super Bowl party at Century Park. All of these events are open to the public and tickets are still available able.

“It is going to sell out so if you’re going to try to get tickets to these events, you should be getting them now,” said Goldberg.

Residents who couldn’t score a ticket to Super Bowl LVI still have the option to tailgate at the big game or enjoy a watch party at the Sunset Room in Hollywood.