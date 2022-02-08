CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
COMPTON (CBSLA) — The streets in Compton have been cracked and potholed for so long, street improvement projects getting underway this week are a cause for celebration.

Lawmakers are investing more than $8 million to repair nearly 8 miles of Compton’s streets. The project is set to be completed by this summer.

An investigation by 2 On Your Side had found that giant potholes were making driving dangerous, damaging cars, and even slowing down first-responders in emergencies.

A proverbial ribbon was cut Tuesday on the project by a construction tractor.