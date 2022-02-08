LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives have arrested one juvenile allegedly responsible for the robbery of two teenage girls walking to school in the Fairfax District.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a task force made up of the LAPD and U.S. Marshals working in conjunction with Los Angeles Shcool Police detectives executed multiple search warrants in South L.A. Police arrested a young girl accused of attacking and stealing the phones of two teenage girls on Melrose Avenue last Wednesday morning. In surveillance footage, two female suspects can be seen attacking the victims, pulling them to the ground by their hair while demanding they hand over their phones. In a statement from LAPD, the victims were held by “their hair until they unlocked the access codes to their phones.”

Police are still investigating the incident and have other arrests pending. Law enforcement said last week that they were searching for two men and two women in connection to the robbery. The two men were described as lookouts, while the female suspects robbed the teenage girls.

Within a span of a week, students in the Fairfax district have been robbed six times while walking to and from school.

“It really stresses me out,” said high school student Athena Simeram last week. “I feel we’re young women, and we might seem more approachable for that type of stuff. It really gets me and my family nervous.”