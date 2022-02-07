LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More Santa Ana winds whipped through parts of Los Angeles County Monday as forecasters expected more gusty conditions to return later this week along with potentially record heat.
A high wind warning was initially issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, through 2 p.m. Monday but it was downgraded to a wind advisory by 9 a.m.
Winds of 25 to 35 mph were still anticipated until early afternoon, with some gusts of up to 60 mph possible in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Forecasters also canceled a wind advisory that was issued for the coastal region, including downtown Los Angeles.
“Another warm day today (Monday), a trend that will continue through the week and into Super Bowl weekend,” according to the National Weather Service. “Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s today and Tuesday in LA/Ventura Counties and only slightly cooler to the north.
“Our next big offshore push will come Tuesday night into Wednesday with more wind advisories and possibly warnings through Thursday. And along with that another boost in temperatures pushing highs close to record territory.”
Near-record-high temperatures are forecasted between Wednesday and Friday, with the gustiest Santa Ana winds anticipated Tuesday night and Thursday.
