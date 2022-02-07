SOUTH WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Two suspects are in custody after breaking into an illegal marijuana dispensary in South Whittier early Monday morning.
Two suspects are in custody after breaking into an illegal marijuana dispensary in South Whittier early Monday morning.
The break-in occurred at a strip mall in the area of Mulberry Drive and La Mirada Boulevard sometime before 4:20 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that two suspects broke in through the roof with crowbars. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after someone saw the break-in on surveillance video.
Deputies surrounded the business while the suspects barricaded inside. They were eventually taken into custody sometime before 7:40 a.m.
The details of the arrest and the identities of the suspects were not immediately released.