PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a teenage boy while he was asleep in the bedroom of his Palmdale apartment early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in an apartment located on 15th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect allegedly shot through a window.
The boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said. He was reported to be stable.
There was no immediate motive for the shooting or a suspect description.
