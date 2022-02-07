CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a teenage boy while he was asleep in the bedroom of his Palmdale apartment early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in an apartment located on 15th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect allegedly shot through a window.

The boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said. He was reported to be stable.

There was no immediate motive for the shooting or a suspect description.

